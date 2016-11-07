Bursaspor's player told about his invitation to Azerbaijani national team

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I didn't have an opportunity to play in the national team of Turkey. Now i have a new excitement".

Report informs, Deniz Yılmaz, player of Turkish "Bursaspor" club invited to the Azerbaijani national team, has said. He stated that he is not fully excited about this invitation.

Of course, I don't feel the same excitement when I joined Turkish national team, but I am very happy and I feel a new atmosphere.

Now all my attention is focused on the main team of the country. I will do my best. I hope we will participate in the final stage of the world championship."

Notably, Deniz Yılmaz has been invited to the Azerbaijani team in World Cup qualifying group match against Northern Ireland's Belfast on November 11, 2018.