Boxing legend Mike Tyson sells Las Vegas mansion

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion of the world, has upped sticks and left his Las Vegas mansion - to move into an even bigger house just down the road.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the 49-year-old splurged $2.5million on the property, with his old home still listed on the market at $1.5million.

His new house has six bedrooms, a swimming pool, an outdoor fireplace, lush landscaping, marble flooring and a grand entry, Vegas Inc report.

The luxurious property is located in a gated community in Henderson, Nevada.

Tyson, who earned $400million during his 20-year professional career, filed for bankruptcy in 2003 but now appears to be firmly back on his feet financially.

His return to wealth is said to be down to celebrity appearances, endorsements, business savvy and his very own animated television show, Mike Tyson Mysteries.

Tyson's old home which has been put up for sale was bought from NBA star Jalen Rose in 2008 for $1.75million.

Tyson's estate agent said in a statement attempting to sell the house: "The lucky buyer will not only be able to live in Mike Tyson's old home, they will also be his new neighbour!"