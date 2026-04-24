Bournemouth join race to sign Malik Tillman
Football
- 24 April, 2026
- 10:48
AFC Bournemouth is the latest of Premier League clubs that are chasing USMNT's Malik Tillman, while Chelsea are searching for their third permanent manager this season after sacking Liam Rosenior after just 106 days, Report informs via ESPN.
Bournemouth have joined the race for USMNT attacker Malik Tillman, who would link up with international teammate Tyler Adams should he make the move to the south coast.
That's according to TeamTalk, who report that his club, Bayer Leverkusen, are open to suitable offers, although a €35 million clause to sign for his former club Bayern Munich could limit their demands.
Premier League sides Fulham and Brentford are also reportedly interested.
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