    Besiktas transfers Dutch national football team player

    5 mln EUR paid to Sunderland for Jeremain Lens

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Besiktas FC has transferred Dutch national team player Jeremain Lens.

    Report informs citing the NTV Spor, Istanbul representative paid 5 mln EUR to Sunderland for 29-year-old striker.

    Besiktas will sign five-year deal with foreign player.

    Notably, in last season Jeremain Lens wore the uniform of other Istanbul club Fenerbahce and scored 4 goals in 36 matches. He has previously played in Dutch Alkmaar,Nijmegen, PSV teams and Kiev’s Dinamo.

    The striker has scored eight goals during 34 games in Dutch national squad.

