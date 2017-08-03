Besiktas transfers Dutch national football team player

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Besiktas FC has transferred Dutch national team player Jeremain Lens.
Report informs citing the NTV Spor, Istanbul representative paid 5 mln EUR to Sunderland for 29-year-old striker.
Besiktas will sign five-year deal with foreign player.
Notably, in last season Jeremain Lens wore the uniform of other Istanbul club Fenerbahce and scored 4 goals in 36 matches. He has previously played in Dutch Alkmaar,Nijmegen, PSV teams and Kiev’s Dinamo.
The striker has scored eight goals during 34 games in Dutch national squad.
Şamo QuliyevNews Author
Share in Facebook