    Barcelona prepares fourth bid for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho

    Spanish club is ready to pay £138m

    Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Barcelona are preparing a fourth bid for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho that could rise to £138m.

    Report inform citing the Sky Sports, the Catalan club are preparing to test Liverpool's resolve once more with an initial payment of £101m up front - with £37m in bonuses.

    Notably, Barcelona has offered £118m for the last time to Liverpool. Transferring from Italian FC Inter to the English club in 2013, Philippe Coutinho is now determined to transfer to Barcelona.

