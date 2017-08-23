Barcelona prepares fourth bid for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Barcelona are preparing a fourth bid for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho that could rise to £138m.

Report inform citing the Sky Sports, the Catalan club are preparing to test Liverpool's resolve once more with an initial payment of £101m up front - with £37m in bonuses.

Notably, Barcelona has offered £118m for the last time to Liverpool. Transferring from Italian FC Inter to the English club in 2013, Philippe Coutinho is now determined to transfer to Barcelona.