Baku European Championship identifies winner

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku European U-17 Championship winner will identify.

Report informs, Portugal will face Spain in final.

The match, to be hold in Bakcell Arena at 20:00 pm local time, will be managed by Czech referee Petr Ardeleanu.

Portugal team has not been defeated till the finals. The team, coached by Helio Souza, beat Azerbaijani team 5:0 in A group opening match and Scotland 2:0, end in a draw with Belgium - 0:0. D group Spain beat the Netherlands 2:0, Italy 4:2, also end in a draw with Serbia - 1:1. As a result, both teams moved into the stage as group leaders with 7 points.

At 1/4 finals, Portugal won Austria 5: 0, Spain beat England 1:0. In the semifinal, the teams defeated the Netherlands 2:0, Germany 2:1 respectively.

So, today Portugal and Spain's U-17 teams will face in the finals for the second time. In 2003 crucial match, Portugal has won - 2:1. However, the championship was hosted by the winning team.

Portugal has been playing at the European Championship finals since 2002, during this period, the team won gold as well as bronze medals (2004). Spain identified as double European champion (2007, 2008), three-time finalist (2003, 2004, 2010) and one bronze medalist (2006).

European Championship

FINALS

20:00. Portugal - Spain

Referees: Petr Ardeleanu (the Czech Republic), Balaj Buzas (Hungary), Ceyhun Sesigüzel (Turkey), Gunnar Jarl Jónsson (Island)

Bakcell Arena.