Azerbaijani national team's head coach attends draw ceremony in Switzerland

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 5, the draw ceremony of the qualifying round of the European Championship to be held in 2017 among U-21 footballers will take place in Nyon, Switzerland. Report informs, Deputy Secretary General Sarkhan Hajiyev and the U-21 national team coach Yashar Vahabzade will represent AFFA.

Teams are divided and placed into 6 baskets for the draw. Azerbaijani team ranked in 5th basket.

The ceremony will start at 12:00 p.m. Baku time.