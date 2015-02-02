 Top
    Azerbaijani national team's head coach attends draw ceremony in Switzerland

    The competitors in the European Championship qualifying round to be determined on February 5

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 5, the draw ceremony of the qualifying round of the European Championship to be held in 2017 among U-21 footballers will take place in Nyon, Switzerland. Report informs, Deputy Secretary General Sarkhan Hajiyev and the U-21 national team coach Yashar Vahabzade will represent AFFA.

    Teams are divided and placed into 6 baskets for the draw. Azerbaijani team ranked in 5th basket.

    The ceremony will start at 12:00 p.m. Baku time.

