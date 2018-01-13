Azerbaijani national team player debuts at Dutch club

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ozan Can Kökcü, member of the Azerbaijani U-21 team made his debut at a new club.

Report informs, the 19-year-old midfielder debuted at Waalwijk of the Eerste Divisie.

He got into first eleven in the match against Alkmaar in XX round.

O.C. Kökcü was substituted in the 68th minute. His club won the match 1:0. Despite the player had the change to score in the 10th minute, he failed in a penalty kick.

Notably, O.C. Kökcü was leased from Turkish club Bursaspor to Waalwijk in winter break until the end of the current season. His new club ranks 14th with 22 points. The 19-year-old player was invited to the team, which is currently in training camp in Antalya, Turkey.