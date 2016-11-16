Azerbaijani national player in FC Bursaspor labeled as legionnaire

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Bursaspor club’s footballer Deniz Yilmaz will play in Turkish league with a legionnaire status.

Report informs, the reason is the 28-year-old decided to play for Azerbaijan national team.

This decision was taken after Yilmaz’s appearance in 2018 world cup qualification group match against North Ireland. He replaced Ramil Sheydayev at 46th minute of the match. This decision classifies the experienced player as 9th foreigner in Bursaspor.

Notably, Germany born Deniz Yilmaz played for Turkey’s U-16, U-17, U-18, U-19 and U-21 national teams.