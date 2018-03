Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national football team will hold a friendly match with Moldova. Report informs referring to the moldfootball.com, the game will be held in Baku on November 17. Currently, the final phase of talks is underway.

It will the 4th friendly match of Moldova in 2015. Azerbaijani team took part in one match till now. On June 7, Serbia won the match with a great score - 4:1.