World Championship: Two Azerbaijani judokas reach semifinals - UPDATED

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judoka Rustam Orujov, who has today joined the World Championships in Hungarian capital of Budapest, qualified for semifinals.

Report informs, European champion, 73 kg, defeated Chinese Sai Yinjirigala in 1/4 finals by ippon.

The 26-year-old judoka will meet South Korean An Chang-rim in semifinals.

Notably, another athlete at 73 kg weight category, Hidayat Heydarov also qualified for semifinals. 20-year old judoka will face Soichi Hashimoto of Japan in semifinals.

***16:00

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Hidayat Heydarov, Azerbaijani judoka joining World Championships in Budapest, Hungary today, qualified for semifinals.

Report informs, the young European champion defeated Romanian Alexandru Raicu in 1/8 final, Russian Denis Yartsev in 1/4 by ippon.

Although he was injured in the last match, the athlete managed to finish the match with a win. Heydarov will face Soichi Hashimoto of Japan in semifinals.

Orujov beat Tajik Behruzi Khojazoda in 1/8 final by penalty points.

***15:08

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Both Azerbaijani male judokas, joining World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, qualified for 1/8 finals.

Report informs, Rustam Orujov defeated French Pierre Duprat by waza-ari, while Hidayat Heydarov won Romanian Alexandru Raicu by ippon.

In next round, Orujov will face Tajik Behruzi Khojazoda, Heydarov will meet Magdiel Estrada from Cuba.

***14:34

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Another 4 Azerbaijani judokas held first matches in the World Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Report informs, in men's competition both European champions won 1/32 finals. Rustam Orujov defeated Kosovar Akil Gjakova for 1 minute 59 seconds, Hidayat Heydarov defeated Moroccan Ahmed al-Meziati for 1 minute 39 seconds. Orujov will face French Pierre Duprat, Heydarov will compete against Alexandru Raicu (Romania) in 1/16 finals.

In women's 1/32 finals, Sakina Zayirova lost to Slovakia's Viktoria Majorosova and Munktsedev Icinkorlo to Xayone Ekuisoayna from Spain and stopped competing.