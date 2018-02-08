Azerbaijani footballers have unexpected doping test in Antalya

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ During training camp in Antalya, Turkey, players of the Azerbaijan national football team had a wide range of anti-doping tests.
Report informs, Director of Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) Shafag Huseynli told reporters. She said the test unexpectedly carried out by the German company.
As a result, 8 more players are included in registered test group. Thus, the number of such players has reached 11.
All of them will have to provide AMADA with relevant information.
Sport Department
