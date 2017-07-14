Azerbaijani footballer signs contract with German club until 2021

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani national team's player Dmitry Nazarov has extended his contract with German Erzgebirge Aue club.

Report informs citing the Kicker.de, 27-year-old striker's new contract is scheduled for June 30, 2021. The current deal was until 2018.

Nazarov, who came to the official agreement, shared his impressions: “Very good discussions have taken place and soon we have come to a common denominator. It was more about my desire to stay at Aue”.

Notably, Dmitry Nazarov scored 9 goals in the squad of Ertsebirge Aue last season and gave 5 productive passes.

He plays in this team since the summer of 2016. Team member is currently out of training because of his finger injury. Nazarov scored his only goal in the 2018 world cup qualifying round against Germany (1:3) in Baku on March 26.