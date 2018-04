Azerbaijani referees to attend training camp in Antalya named - LIST

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The list of football referees to attend winter training camp starting on January 11 in Antalya province of Turkey was announced.

Report informs, 30 referees have been included in the list.

Instructors

1. Khagani Mammadov – Head of session

2. Ali Huseynov – Instructor

3. Namig Guliyev – Coach

4. Esmiralda Alakbarova – Doctor

Referees: Aliyar Aghayev, Rahim Hasanov, Omar Pashayev, Rauf Jabbarov, Ravan Hamzazade, Ramil Diniyev, Inqilab Mammadov, Elvin Asgarov, Orkhan Mammadov, Nahid Khasiyev, Karim Karimov, Ziya Nasirov, Gorkhmaz Eldarov, Emin Nagibeyov, Javanshir Yusifov.

Assistant referees:Yashar Abbasov, Zeynal Zeynalov, Namig Huseynov, Rza Mammədov, Vagif Musayev, Mubariz Hashimov, Akif Amirali, Nahid Aliyev, Mehman Mahmudov, Rahil Ramazanov, Vugar Bayramov, Vusal Ganbarov, Joshgun Hasanov, Jamil Guliyev, Javanshir Yusifov, Elshad Abdullayev

Notably, the session will be wrapped up on January 25. The group led by Khagani Mammadov will be located at Miracle Hotel.