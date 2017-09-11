Azerbaijani FIFA referee appointed to Europa League

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev will manage " Vitória Guimarães " (Portugal) - "Zalsburg" (Austria) meeting to be held within the framework of the Europa League group stage.

Report informs, sideline referees of the match will be Rza Mammadov and Zeynal Zeynalov. Rahim Hasanov and Orkhan Mammadov will serve as additional assistants to the chief referee and Mubariz Hashimov will serve as the fourth referee.

Notably, the match will be held on September 14 at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques stadium.