Azerbaijani club qualifies for European Champions Cup play-off

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani "Amrahbank" club in beach soccer qualified for the European Champions Cup play-off stage. Report informs, the team competing in Group C in the tournament in Catania, Italy, completed the game with two victories and one defeat.

"Amrahbank" lost the first game with Russian "Lokomotiv" 0:5, however, the team won over the French club "Montpellier" 6:5.

In the final game, Azerbaijani representative faced with Romanian "Constanta" and won the game with a score of 10:8 and qualified for play-off stage.

Today, "Amrahbank" will meet with the Spanish "CD Bala Azul" club in 1/16 final.