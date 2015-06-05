 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani club qualifies for European Champions Cup play-off

    The team in beach soccer will hold the next meeting today

    Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani "Amrahbank" club in beach soccer qualified for the European Champions Cup play-off stage. Report informs, the team competing in Group C in the tournament in Catania, Italy, completed the game with two victories and one defeat.

    "Amrahbank" lost the first game with Russian "Lokomotiv" 0:5, however, the team won over the French club "Montpellier" 6:5.

    In the final game, Azerbaijani representative faced with Romanian "Constanta" and won the game with a score of 10:8 and qualified for play-off stage.

    Today, "Amrahbank" will meet with the Spanish "CD Bala Azul" club in 1/16 final.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi