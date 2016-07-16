 Top
    Azerbaijani club cancels a training camp in Turkey

    The team will hold the next stage of training within the country

    Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Zira" FC, competing in the Premier League of the Azerbaijani football, decided to cancel a training camp in Turkey's Bolu region.

    Report informs, the club has taken the decision because of recent situation in Turkey. The team will hold the next stage of preparation within the country.

    Notably, this morning "Zira" club would leave for Turkey for next year preparation phase. However, the flight, which was supposed a team to fly with, was cancelled due to the events in Turkey.

