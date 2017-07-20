Azerbaijan's "Qarabag" club makes innovation in ticket sale

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Qarabag" football club, which will receive Moldovan "Sheriff" at the first match of the Champions League 3rd qualifying round, has made an innovation.

Report informs citing the club's official website, considering that the game will be held on July 25, Aghdam city club has taken preventive measures. Thus, name and logo of the opposing team not mentioned on tickets for game with Sheriff.

The main reason is the earlier start of ticket sales and opportunity for fans to get tickets without facing difficulties.

This practice is also introduced in many European clubs. "Qarabag" has made an innovation in Azerbaijan.

The price of tickets is 1 to 5 AZN for the number of sectors and 50 AZN to VIP sector.

Notably, "Qarabag" vs. "Sheriff" game will start on July 25 at 21:00.