Azerbaijan's national football team wins test match

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/The national football team of Azerbaijan played the test match with Norwegian club before Euro-2016 qualifying group match. Report informs referring to the official website of AFFA, the rival team was under 21 years old.

The match held in Bakikhanov stadium named after Ismat Gayibov ended with the victory of the coach Mahmud Kurbanov's team. National team's goals were scored by Rauf Aliyev, Araz Abdullayev, Muhammed Kurbanov, as well as, Mahir Shukurov scored the penalty kick.

Azerbaijani and Norwegian clubs will meet in the "Bakcell Arena" on November 16. The match will start at 21:00 p.m.

The game with U-21 before official match was held in the framework of training session.