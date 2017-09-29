Azerbaijan Premier League VII round starts today

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The seventh (VII) round of the Azerbaijan Premier League (APL) will start today.

Report informs, round matches will be played during three days.

In the first day of games, two matches will be played. Firstly, “Inter” ranked fourth with 8 points will play with “Neftchi” ranked seventh.

Another game will be held between two regional teams. “Gabala” will host rival team “Kapaz”.

Debutant team of “Sabayil” ranked the sixth with 6 points will play with “Sumgayit”. “Sabayil” club is behind its rival just with a point. The last game of the round will be held between Azerbaijan’s representative at UCL and APL’s leader with 15 points “Qarabag” and “Zira”.

Azerbaijan Premiere League

VII round

29 Semptember (Friday)

16:00. “Inter” – “Neftchi”

“Inter Arena”

18:30. “Gabala” – “Kapaz”

Gabala city stadium

30 September (Friday)

18:00. “Sabayil” – “Sumgayıt”

“Dalğa Arena”

1 October (Sunday)

18:00. “Qarabag” – “Zira”

Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov.