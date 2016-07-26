Azerbaijan Premier League 2016/2017 season draw ceremony held

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Draw ceremony of the Premier League 2016/2017 season was held today.

Report informs the event took place at 12: 00 in the administrative building of AFFA. The draw ceremony was attended by Professional Football League president Ramin Musayev, organization officials, club representatives and journalists. 8 clubs will take part in our Premier League in upcoming season.

The matches will take place in the first round are "Gabala" - "Kapaz", "Karabakh - Inter", "Zira" - "Sumgayit", AZAL - "Neftchi".

Notably, the championship will start on August 6-7.