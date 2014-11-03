 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan-Norway match's tickets are on sale

    The cheapest ticket costs 2 manats

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The tickets for Azerbaijan-Norway match to be held on November 16 in the framework of the qualifying round of Euro-2016 are on sale. Report informs referring to the official website of AFFA, the tickets cost 2, 4 and 20 manats.

    The tickets can be purchased at box offices of "Bakcell Arena" and the Republician Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov, as well as, in the Customer Service Centre of "Bakcell" located in Uzeyir Hajibayli street No.48 (near "Sahil" metro station).

    Azerbaijan-Norway match to be held in "Bakcell Arena" will start at 9:00 p.m.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi