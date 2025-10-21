Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Atletico Madrid complain to Arsenal after hot water shortage at the Emirates

    Football
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 09:53
    Atletico Madrid made a complaint to Arsenal after experiencing a hot water shortage in the Emirates Stadium dressing room as they trained before Tuesday's Champions League tie, Report informs via The Athletic.

    Atletico trained in the rain at the Emirates on Monday and the squad were unable to have a hot shower on the premises afterwards due to an issue sources at the Spanish club allege went unfixed for over an hour, instead returning to their hotel.

    The loss of hot water impacted both dressing rooms, with the issue resolved within 40 minutes of Arsenal being alerted to it and before Atletico had been due to finish training - but Diego Simeone's side ended their session early.

    The Premier League club apologized to their La Liga counterparts for the inconvenience.

    UEFA lists showers with hot water as something that team dressing rooms must be equipped with to meet the governing body's stadium infrastructure regulations - but this relates to the hosting of competition matches, as opposed to training sessions.

    Atletico play Arsenal in the league phase of the Champions League at the Emirates on Tuesday.

    Arsenal are fifth in the league phase after winning both of their opening fixtures against Olympiacos and Athletic Club, while Atletico are 10th after beating Eintracht Frankfurt and losing to Liverpool.

    "Atletiko" stadionda isti suyun olmamasına görə "Arsenal"dan UEFA-ya şikayət edib

