    Atletico footballer: We will make a difficult trip to Azerbaijan

    'The first target is to get out of the group'© Atleticodemadrid.com

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The first target is to get out of the group. We are going to have difficult game with Roma and Chelsea, as well as difficult trip to Azerbaijan”.

    Report informs, Atlético player Koke has commented on a goalless draw with Italy in the first round of the Champions League group stage.

    25-year-old Spanish attacking midfielder said he was not good enough to win three points despite having a good influence on the meeting with Roma. He said that they had done everything they needed to do: But it was not enough to win 3 points. The opponent's defensive line and goalkeeper have given a good impression. Rome is a very good team.

    Notably, Qarabag - Atletico match will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium, October 18.

