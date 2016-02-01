Argentinian match turns into mass brawl between 'Estudiantes' and 'Gimnasia' - VIDEO

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ It was a friendly in name but not in nature as Argentina rivals Estudiantes and Gimnasia literally clashed, Report informs.

Players from both teams traded kicks and punches with each other during a mass brawl in the second half.

The incident occurred after emotions had boiled over in the Platense derby following a shocking challenge from behind by Estudiantes youngster Santiago Escacibar that led to his dismissal.

Leading 1-0, it was the hosts' second red card of the match against their bitter rivals who were down to 10 men themselves at that stage.

Escacibar's tackle incensed their La Plata rivals so much that even their bench ran onto the pitch to let their feelings be known.