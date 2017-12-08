 Top
    Announced nominees for best players of week in Europa League

    Footballer from Astana club is among them

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The nominees for the best players of the week in Europa League have been announced.

    Report informs referring to the UEFA official website, eight nominees claim for the title.

    The selection will be held among the following players: Branislav Ivanović (Zenit, Russia), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv, Russia) Marin Aničić (Astana, Kazakhstan), Júnior Moraes (Dinamo Kyiv, Ukraine), Ognjen Vranješ (AEK, Greece), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic, Spain), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal, England), Harlem-Eddy Gnohéré (Steaua, Romania). 

    The voting will be held on December 9. 

