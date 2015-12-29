Angola coach sacked for post-Christmas absence

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Angola's football federation has dismissed national team coach Romeu Filemon for an "unjustified absence" from work on Boxing Day, Report informs, it said in a statement published by Angop news agency.

Filemon had on December 23 publicly complained that he had not been paid his salary for eight months.

The national team which was due to fly out to South Africa for a training camp on Saturday has instead delayed its departure to December 30.

Angola will be in South Africa for two weeks of preparations before heading to Rwanda for the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be held from January 16 to February 7.

Angola will face the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia and Cameroon in Group B.

Filemon was appointed in February 2014 to replace Uruguayan Gustavo Ferrin, who was dismissed after Angola failed to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil.