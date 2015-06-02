AFFA Secretary General: We believe we can achieve our goal in match with Norway

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We must score 3 points in the match with Norway."

Report informs, AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov told journalists.

He recalled that now the team has 3 points to "Euro-2016" qualifying group stage: "It is not enough. Our national team has already began to prepare for the game, the team left for training camp in Austria for this purpose. A friendly match with Serbia will take place on June 7, it is an opportunity to test the players. We believe that we will achieve our goal in the match with Norway."

E.Mammadov spoke about Pavlo Pashayev invited to the national team for the first time: "He also took his initiative to take part in the national team. The head coach Robert Prosinecki watched him before the invitation to the team."

Norway-Azerbaijan match will be held on June 12.