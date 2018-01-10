 Top
    AFFA punishes famous footballer for two years

    Akshin Omarov was punished for kicking the referee

    Baku. 10 January.REPORT.AZ / AFFA Discipline Committee punished footballer Akshin Omarov, who currently plays for Baku Fans futsal team.

    Report informs referring to the AFFA official website, on December 27, 2017, Omarov was sent off after receiving red card in the 20th minute of the match with ADBTIA (Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Training and Sports.) on the Azerbaijan futsal championship. 

    While leaving the field of play he kicked the referee of the game Yusif Nurullayev with his fist. As a result, the referee sustained a serious injury. For this reason, futsaler was suspended from football for two-year period.

    As the match was unfinished Baku Fans faced technical defeat with score 0:5.

    During his football career Akshin Omarov played for Khazar University (afterwards renamed as Inter, currently Keshla), Simurg and Mughan teams. 

