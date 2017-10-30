AFFA offers to UEFA to hold women's Nations League

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ A seminar on Together We Play Strong program, which intends to make football number one sport for women across Europe was held along with UEFA representatives in the administrative building of AFFA.

AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov met with UEFA representatives.

The guests informed about program Together We Play Strong and agenda of the seminar. AFFA official shared his views about development stages of women’s football in the country and experience of women’s football in Europe. E. Mammadov expressed his opinions and proposals on the format of women’s competitions in Europe.

“As the history of women’s football teams and power relations sharply differs, high score results can be observed in some games. It creates feeling of low spirits particularly women’s football and decreases the interest of national associations to this kind of football,” he said.

Secretary General said in order to equate the power relations it is appropriate to apply Nations League format for competitions among women’s football. The guests said they will include his proposal in the report to be submitted to UEFA.

During two days, presentations and group practice were held about Together We Play Strong program, development of women’s football and commercial perspectives.

UEFA Women’s Football Marketing Manager Kayleigh Grieve, UEFA Women’s Football Marketing Coordinator Ivan Kraljevic, grassroots consultant Iqor Jankevic and commercial advisor Kate Bosomworth, AFFA's Deputy Secretary General, representatives of grassroots football, marketing and sponsorship, woman’s football, registration and statistics, press and public relations, international relations and club licensing sections attended the seminar.