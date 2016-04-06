​AFFA: Information on participation of our team in negotiated game is not true

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Media spread information on participation of our team in the contract game."

Report was told by the head of Information and Public Relations Department of AFFA Mikayil Narimanoglu, commenting that supposedly a friendly match between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was negotiated.

He refuted the Kazakh media's article, which said that the game had been pre-negotiated, and then the leaders held a meeting: "The article notes that the result was discussed before. It is not true as well as information on the meeting of leaderships. the article also says that we had covered expenses for the stay of Kazakhstan team in the hotel and training ground. It is not true as well. We have paid only a half of money for judges. 50% of the cost for recording and broadcasting has been paid by Kazakhs. Any other costs are out of question" .

The Kazakh media have published information that a friendly match which was held on March 26 in Antalya between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was negotiated before and had to end with the score 1: 1.