AFFA fines "Gabala" and "Qarabag" clubs in large amount

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Disciplinary Committee has held the next meeting.

Report informs, decisions were made regarding legal violations in "Gabala" - "Garabag" match during the XIX round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Both clubs were penalized at 800 AZN due to the pyrotechnical items used by fans and 1600 AZN for throwing items to the playing area. In addition, "Gabala" club penalized at 4000 AZN for opening insulting banners by fans.

Notably, "Gabala" won "Qarabag" 2: 0.