    AFFA announces TV channel to broadcast Azerbaijani Premier League

    CBS TV will pay AFFA 700 thousand AZN for a yearly broadcasting rights

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA announced TV channel to broadcast Azerbaijani Premier League. 

    Winner of the tender, announced by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) and the Professional Football League (PFL) to broadcast the matches of Azerbaijani Premier League became CBC TV channel. 

    Report informs referring to the website of AFFA, under the terms, CBC TV will pay AFFA 700 thousand AZN for a yearly broadcasting rights.

    This amount will be divided equally between the Premier League clubs by AFFA and PFL. 

