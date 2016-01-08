​AFFA announces deadline of payment for broadcasting to clubs

Baku. 8 January.REPORT.AZ/ Funds paid by CBC Sport, the official broadcaster of Football Premier League, will be transferred to accounts of the clubs at the end ofthe current season.

Report informs, the head of AFFA Information and Public Relations Department, Mikayil Narimanoglu.

According to him, 700,000 AZN to pay for broadcasting on TV channels may not be transferred in middle of the season:"The money will be given to the club at the end of the season. Funds of the national teams will also be paid at the end of the season. What if one club splits? Then what?"

Notably, 700,000 AZN has been dividedequally among Premier League clubs.