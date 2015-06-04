6-time Bulgarian champion may transfer to Azerbaijani club

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ 6-time Bulgarian champion in football Alexandre Barthe will sign a contract with one of Russian or Azerbaijani clubs.

Report informs referring to "sportal.bg" website, 29-year-old defender did not accept the offer of French top league clubs.

Barthe did not agree with the financial terms proposed by "Angers" and "Ayaco" newly rising to League 1.

Instead, he was made an attractive offers by Russian and Azerbaijani clubs, and will respond positively to one of them. The transfer of the player will be made under the status of free agent. However, an experienced defender's potential customers are not disclosed.

Alexandre Barthe was the Bulgarian champion in "Litex" twice, while in "Ludogorets" for four times.