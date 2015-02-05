24 points deleted from club's score due to 20 million Euros debt

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ 24 points were deleted from CFR Romanian football team's score. Report informs, it was due to the large debt of the club.

Facing with financial problems, CFR is indebted to the state, players and coaches in the amount of 20 million Euros. After the punishment, Cluj team was changed from the second position to another position standing before the last place. Now the team has 10 points in total.

CFR leadership issued a statement on the objection to the decision. The club officials related financial difficulties with overall crisis that influenced several leading teams of the country.