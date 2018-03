Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ 22 thousand tickets sold for the match between "Garabag" and the French "Monaco" clubs at Champions League group stage.

Report was told in a club's press service.

The price of tickets cost 1, 2, 3, 5, 10 and 20 AZN depending on the sectors.

VIP seat tickets cost 50 AZN.

"Garabag" - "Monaco" game will start at Republic stadium named after Tofik Bakhramov at 8 p.m. Baku time.