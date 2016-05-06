Western fund indexes fluctuate

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 5, at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 0,05% to 17 660,71 points, the S & P 500 down by 0,02% - to 2 050,63 points and the Nasdaq decreased by 0,18% - to 4 717,09 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,09% - up to 6 117,25 points, the German DAX up by 0,24% - up to 9 851,86 points, the French CAC-40 index went down by 0,11% - to 4 319,46 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold decreased by 0,27% to 1 280,70 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1405 USD (-0,73%).