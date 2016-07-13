Volume of foreign trade turnover in 2016 unveiled

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2016, volume of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan amounted to 8 367.5 million USD, including the value of exports of 5 036.1 million dollars, imports of 3 331.4 million USD.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, the volume of foreign trade turnover in comparison with the same period last year decreased by 3 359.10 million USD or 28.65%, exports of 2 619.7 million USD, or 34.22%, imports of 736.4 million USD or 18.1%.

The positive balance of foreign trade turnover in annual terms reduced by 1.8833 million USD or 52.49% and amounted to 1.7047 million USD.