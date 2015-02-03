Volume of foreign exchange intervention of Russian Central Bank made 2.3 bln dollars

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of foreign exchange interventions of the Central Bank of Russia on the domestic market exceeded 2.3 billion dollars in January of this year. Report informs referring to the Russian media, the net sales (sales minus purchase) by Bank of Russia in January this year amounted to 2.341 bln dollars, a net purchase - 21.69 million.

By the end of 2014 net sales of dollars by CB amounted to 76.128 billion, euros - 5.41 billion.

In December 2014 Central Bank sold 11,902 billion dollars.