Volume of broad money supply decreased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Money supply (M3 aggregate) in a broad sense in Azerbaijan on June 1, 2015 amounted to 18 966.8 million manats. In comparison with the the same period of May 1, it is less by 16 million manats or 0.08%.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, in comparison with the same period of 2014 the volume of broad money supply has decreased by 1 001 800 000 manats or 5%.

During the reporting period, monetary aggregates M1 and M2 increased. Thus, the bank increased cash (M0) and demand deposits in manats, time deposits and deposits in manat in freely convertible currency decreased. However, all these changes are minor.

Volume of broad money supply peaked in November 2014 (21 689 800 000 manats).