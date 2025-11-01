Velocity of Azerbaijani manat slightly up in September

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Finance
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 16:16
    As of October 1, 2025, the velocity of the Azerbaijani manat stood at 3.41 points, up by 0.03 points compared to September 1.

    Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), that the indicator remains 0.04 points lower than at the beginning of the year and 0.05 points below the level recorded on October 1, 2024.

    CBA statistics show that the lowest manat velocity in the past 20 years was registered in January 2015 - just before the first devaluation - at 2.68 points. The highest level was observed in 2005, reaching 15.72 points.

    Azərbaycan manatının dövretmə sürəti sentyabrda cüzi artıb
    Скорость обращения маната в сентябре незначительно выросла

