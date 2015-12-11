 Top
    Turnover of Baku Stock Exchange sharply reduced

    The market of government securities decreased by 30 times

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November, 2015, total amount of transactions on all instruments made 8235 779 400 000 manats in Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

    Report was told in the BSE, it is less by 27.1% in comparison with the same period of last year.

    According to the information, during this period the government securities market fell by more than 28 times - from 579.3 mln. AZN to 20.5 mln. AZN. An equity market declined by 3.4 times - from 929.0 mln. AZN to 276.4 mln. AZN. 

