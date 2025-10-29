Turkish firm aims to expand digital security solutions in Azerbaijan

Digital security solutions developed by a Turkish company will soon be implemented by payment service providers in Azerbaijan, Ozlem Kahramaner, Vice President of ArkSigner, a Turkish firm specializing in electronic signature and digital identity verification technologies, said during the Turkic States InsurTech Summit 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

Kahramaner noted that the company's products are already being used in Azerbaijan's banking sector through integration with SIMA: "The next phase involves extending these digital security solutions to payment companies as well."

The vice president emphasized that the primary goal is to establish a robust and reliable digital identity verification infrastructure in Azerbaijan: "By applying the experience we've gained in the banking sector to payment companies, we aim to enhance security across the country's financial market. Our technologies are supported by artificial intelligence, enabling fraud prevention and ensuring fully secure digital transactions."