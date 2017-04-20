Turkey's international reserves fell by $ 1.2 bln

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's international reserves (gold and currency) decreased by 1,205 bln USD or 1.13% and amounted to 105.141 bln USD.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, during the reporting week, gold reserves remained unchanged at 17,421 bln USD, while, currency reserves decreased by 1,205 bln USD or 1,36% and amounted to 87,720 bln USD.

Compared to January 1, 2016, gold reserves increased by 23.98% and foreign exchange reserves fell by 4.71%. Total reserves decreased by 0.91% compared with the beginning of the year. Notably, last week, Turkey's gold and currency reserves showed 666 mln USD or 0.63% growth. Compared to same period last year, total inventories reduced by 9.63%.

During the reporting week, foreign investors have bought securities worth 253.5 mln USD in Turkey's financial markets.