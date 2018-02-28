Transactions with SOCAR bonds made $ 1.65 mln last week

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 19-23, Azerbaijani securities market has carried out transactions with SOCAR bonds worth $ 1.65 mln.
Report was informed in the PSG Kapital, a market-maker of SOCAR bonds, last week 1,644 bonds were traded in the secondary market. Most of the bonds were bought by individuals, and average price was $ 1,005.05.
Transactions with SOCAR bonds reached $ 11.9 mln this year.
From moment of the circulation, the volume of transactions with SOCAR bonds made up $ 134.6 mln.
Notably, domestic market-oriented SOCAR bonds have been released in October 2016. The face value of the bonds is $ 1,000, annual profitability 5%. The market-maker of the issued bonds is PSG Kapital.
Pursuant to SOCAR's repurchase guarantee, it is possible any time to redeem or sell the bonds for cash.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author
