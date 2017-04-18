Total credit portfolio of under liquidation banks makes 2.5 bln AZN

 Top
    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Total credit portfolio of under liquidation commercial banks in Azerbaijan makes 2.5 bln AZN.

    Report informs, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) Azad Javadov said at today's press conference.

    According to him, 85% of this amount include loans over 500,000 AZN: “These loans were issued to 1 200 customers. The remaining 15% has been distributed among 75 thousand customers”.

    A. Javadov told that currently loan payments to 4 under liquidation banks managed by ADIF are not satisfactory. These are Royalbank, Bank Technique, Bank of Azerbaijan and Kredobank. 

