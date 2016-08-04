Today's auction met 9% of the banks' foreign currency demand

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) has put for sale 50 million USD at today's foreign currency auction held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Report was told in the SOFAZ, 49.4 million USD of the total amount sold to 28 commercial banks.

Report informs referring to the banking sources, today's auction has met only 9% foreign currency demand of banks.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency predicts, on August 5, official USD exchange rate is expected to be 1.5979 AZN/USD. Growth of US-dollar rate will continue in the coming days.