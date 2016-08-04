 Top
    Close photo mode

    Today's auction met 9% of the banks' foreign currency demand

    Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) has put for sale 50 million USD at today's foreign currency auction held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    Report was told in the SOFAZ, 49.4 million USD of the total amount sold to 28 commercial banks.

    Report informs referring to the banking sources, today's auction has met only 9% foreign currency demand of banks.

    Analytical Group of Report News Agency predicts, on August 5, official USD exchange rate is expected to be 1.5979 AZN/USD. Growth of US-dollar rate will continue in the coming days. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi