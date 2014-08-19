The positive balance of foreign trade turnover increased by 9%

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2014 foreign trade turnover amounted to 18.133 bln dollars. Report infoms refering to the State Customs Committee, compared to the same period in 2013 the foreign trade turnover decreased by 9.53%.

During the period, exports totaled 13.249 bln dollars that is by 4.44% less than the same period of 2013. Imports of goods within 7 months was 4.864 bln dollars, which is also less than in January-July 2013 by 20.97%. The positive balance of trade turnover amounted to 8.364 bln dollars, that is by 8.89% exceed the same seven-month period rate of last year.

In general, Azerbaijan exported 1,732 goods, imported - 5436 goods.

In 2013 the foreign trade turnover amounted to 34.687 bln dollars. Compared to year 2012 the foreign trade turnover of the country has increased by 3.35%. During the year exports totaled 23.975 bln dollars, imports - 10,712 bln dollars.The positive balance of trade turnover amounted to 13.263 bln dollars. In general, during 2013, Azerbaijan exported 2,111 goods, imported - 6,159 goods.