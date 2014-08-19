The positive balance of foreign trade turnover increased by 9%

During the period, exports totaled 13.249 bln dollars that is by 4.44% less than the same period of 2013. Imports of goods within 7 months was 4.864 bln dollars, which is also less than in January-July 2013 by 20.97%. The positive balance of trade turnover amounted to 8.364 bln dollars, that is by 8.89% exceed the same seven-month period rate of last year.
In general, Azerbaijan exported 1,732 goods, imported - 5436 goods.
In 2013 the foreign trade turnover amounted to 34.687 bln dollars. Compared to year 2012 the foreign trade turnover of the country has increased by 3.35%. During the year exports totaled 23.975 bln dollars, imports - 10,712 bln dollars.The positive balance of trade turnover amounted to 13.263 bln dollars. In general, during 2013, Azerbaijan exported 2,111 goods, imported - 6,159 goods.
Economic DepartmentNews Author
