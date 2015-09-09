State securities market sharply reduced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August of this year, the total amount of transactions on all instruments at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 7 341 296 000 manats.

Report informs referring to BSE, it's less by 10.5% in comparison with the same period of last year.

According to the information, the state securities market fell sharply in comparison with the last year. Market volume decreased approximately 26-fold annually from 496.1 million AZN to 19.2 mln. AZN.

The state securities market makes 0.26% or 19.2 million manats, share market makes 2.02% or 148.0 mln. manats, debt market makes 20.71% or 1 520 300 000 manats, market of derivative financial instruments amounted to 75.5% or 5 540 300 000 manats of the total turnover of BSE.